Paloma Elsesser Brought Back Aaliyah’s Dress From The 2000 VMAs

This weekend, Paloma Elsesser got dressed up to celebrate the wedding of actress and producer Tiffany Lighty and skateboarder Nick Katz. For the outdoor ceremony, the supermodel (with the help of her stylist Eric McNeal ) chose a gold-and-black, tiger-striped slip dress with a cowl neck and an asymmetric hem lined with matching fur. “Thee dress for thee wedding,” she captioned an Instagram slideshow that showed off her dress and fishnet heels. “Love u 5ever more,” she finished, tagging the couple. While the Roberto Cavalli gown is very on-trend for today, thanks to its color and silhouette, the dress was designed more than 20 years ago for the Italian designer’s fall ‘00 collection — and it has quite the red carpet history.