Lucy Hale Goes Beachy Blonde For Spring

For the last few months, actress Lucy Hale has been having fun with her hair and changing up the color from black to red to every variation of bronde in between. But this latest color — a bright, single-process platinum — might be her most dramatic change yet.
Posting a series of lemon and honey-themed emojis to capture the mood, Hale, who we know for having naturally dark brunette hair, shared her new look on Instagram earlier today, making sure to credit the UK-based styling team John Clarke and Johnny Eagland for the blonder color. In Hale's well-lit selfie, her blunt bob is styled with soft waves making the look feel extra beachy.
This isn’t the first time that Hale has changed up her hair in the last several months. If anything, she seems to be enjoying semi-regular transformations. Last fall, the actress went from nearly black to a vibrant, auburn red from her kitchen sink. Then she returned to her signature dark brunette before brightening things up with subtle honey-golden highlights in February. Now, the color is a sunny yellow from root to ends, and it has us wondering if we want to jump on the warm-weather bandwagon and go hydrogen-peroxide blonde.