This new amendment comes ahead of National Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May. Currently, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. According to the National Foundation For Cancer Research, 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in the United States every day. However, the organization also says that it is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer. Given skin cancer’s strong correlation to exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, the National Foundation for Cancer Research advises that everyone use at least an SPF 15 or higher for regular use and 30 or above for outdoor activities.