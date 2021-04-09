Getting Rid Of This One Piece Of Legislation Could Transform Abortion Access. But, Will It Happen?

“Everything costs a lot of money, so even for patients who have coverage for their abortion there’s so much [to consider] that it’s still hard to get an abortion,” Dr. Brown tells Refinery29. “Finances, one way or another, are so frequently part of abortion care.” Dr. Brown says that for many patients who are traveling for abortion care, whether from out of state or in-state, the added cost of travel, lodging, childcare, and missed wages add to abortion-related finances in a way that often makes it much more difficult to access care. And when you factor in the cost of the actual procedure — which can be in the thousands of dollars — that care is simply unattainable for many.