No, Revenge Porn Is Absolutely Not “Free Speech”

Comparing revenge porn to free speech toes a dangerous line for victims. An ongoing 2020 study out of the U.K., New Zealand, and Australia found that as many as one in three people have been victims of revenge porn — partners or past partners sharing nude or intimate images and/or videos of them without their consent. That number is up from the reported one in five people who have been victims of revenge porn in 2016, according to the same study. And the commonality of revenge porn is being highlighted on the national stage even now, as current Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has been accused of sharing nude photos and videos of women he claimed he had sex with, with other members of congress — sometimes on the House floor.