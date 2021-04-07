Arkansas Is Now The Most Dangerous State For Trans Youth

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the bill on Monday in response to pleas from parents of trans youth, pediatricians, and social workers who said this legislation would harm a community already at higher risk for depression and suicide. The SAFE Act has already been opposed by several medical and child welfare groups. Hutchinson called the legislation "a product of the cultural war in America." He argued that it creates "new standards of legislative interference with physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people."