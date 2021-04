Even More Bachelor Spin-Offs Could Be Coming To Hulu

While The Bachelor works out the kinks of a possible streaming contract, fans can rest assured that fresh new programming is down the pipeline. In addition to the double feature seasons of The Bachelorette that no one asked for (because why?), Bachelor Nation can also look forward to that senior citizens edition of the dating series . What executives are hoping to do with the back to back seasons is keep its audiences talking about the show even in its off seasons until there is no offseason; one day, we’ll just have Bachelor content year round.