Addison Rae’s KUWTK Debut Is Here & It Still Doesn’t Make Sense

Update April 9, 2021: During last night's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian explained to her sisters that keeps such a close friendship with Tiktoker Addison Rae — who is 21 years younger than she is — because their "energies align."
Khloe Kardashian asked, "So, you have kid-like energy?"
Kourtney agreed, adding "I feel like I have a young heart and an old soul."
She went on to say that is more about her character than her age, as is the case for many close to her family. "I don't think it's about age ‘cause like, [family friend Simon Huck] and [his boyfriend Phil Riportella] were just here and…they have that energy. I feel like, we all have such a good circle of people around us—everyone's just different ages."
Advertisement
Then, during the confessional, Kourtney once and for all declared that her family (and the public) should mind their own business. "I don't think every person needs to understand my relationships with each of my friends," she said.
However, after spending some more time with Rae throughout the episode, and seeing her sister and the TikToker interact, Khloe acknowledged that they do seem to have a good connection. "I actually really enjoy getting to know Addison," she said. "And the more I get to know her, the more I understand why Kourt is such good friends with her."
This article was originally published on April 6, 2021.
Addison Rae has officially reached the final boss of Kardashian friendship: an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In the promo for the upcoming April 8 episode, the reality show will focus on the unlikely (and, honestly, pretty confusing) relationship between 20-year-old TikToker Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. And while the two have been acting like their friendship is something that should just make sense since last summer — Rae has starred in a Poosh video and, in turn, the Kardashian will have a role in Rae's upcoming film He’s All That — both fans and Kardashian’s own family seem to have questions.
In the promo for the KUWTK episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian decided to “get to the bottom” of their sister and Rae’s relationship, and invite the TikToker over without Kourtney knowing to question her. Kim then tells Rae that she wondered if she and her sister had a romantic relationship. "I'm still thinking that," Scott Disick says.
Advertisement
Kim then asks Kourtney and Disick’s 11-year-old son Mason which room Rae sleeps in when she hangs out at Kourtney's house: "My mom's."
"Kourtney’s not really like this with her other girlfriends,” Kim then says during her confessional to camera.
The two first met when Kourtney enlisted Rae’s help in starting Mason’s TikTok account. The two have maintained that they just happened to click — “I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from,” Rae told ET in September 2020 — but many people theorize that the two are using each other for clout, and their friendship is little more than a publicity stunt to bolster both their careers.
I guess there’s one way to find out — Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!