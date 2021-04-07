Addison Rae’s KUWTK Debut Is Here & It Still Doesn’t Make Sense

Addison Rae has officially reached the final boss of Kardashian friendship: an appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
In the promo for the upcoming April 8 episode, the reality show will focus on the unlikely (and, honestly, pretty confusing) relationship between 20-year-old TikToker Rae and 41-year-old Kourtney Kardashian. And while the two have been acting like their friendship is something that should just make sense since last summer — Rae has starred in a Poosh video and, in turn, the Kardashian will have a role in Rae's upcoming film He’s All That — both fans and Kardashian’s own family seem to have questions.
In the promo for the KUWTK episode, Kim and Khloe Kardashian decided to “get to the bottom” of their sister and Rae’s relationship, and invite the TikToker over without Kourtney knowing to question her. Kim then tells Rae that she wondered if she and her sister had a romantic relationship. "I'm still thinking that," Scott Disick says.
Kim then asks Kourtney and Disick’s 11-year-old son Mason which room Rae sleeps in when she hangs out at Kourtney's house: "My mom's."
"Kourtney’s not really like this with her other girlfriends,” Kim then says during her confessional to camera.
The two first met when Kourtney enlisted Rae’s help in starting Mason’s TikTok account. The two have maintained that they just happened to click — “I think she has great energy as well and she has so much experience in her life that I can really just look at and kind of learn from,” Rae told ET in September 2020 — but many people theorize that the two are using each other for clout, and their friendship is little more than a publicity stunt to bolster both their careers.
I guess there’s one way to find out — Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!