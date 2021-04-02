The finale piles on the cruelty for Marie in ways that are far too extreme to be necessary for the story or audiences. While hiding out in Delhi, Marie is robbed by one of Charles’ new criminal associates. When Marie returns to their ramshackle apartment, at last critical of the nightmare Charles has created, he beats her. The Serpent shows us a large section of the abuse; what ruthless violence viewers don’t see, they hear on the other side of the apartment wall. The scene is not cathartic and only adds to the troubling viewing experience that is The Serpent. After decades of voyeuristic domestic violence being splashed on our screens in the name of “veracity,” depicting such excessive sadism does little to illuminate anything new in 2021.

