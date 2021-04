Concrete Cowboy is based on true events. Prank Encounters captures real events. The rest of this week’s Netflix’s releases are similarly obsessed with the truth, whether they’re docuseries or luxurious movies. Drama The Serpent is the third buzzy debut of the week, giving subscribers an in-depth look at the 1970s crimes of convicted killer Charles Sobhraj . Viewers will also find clothing-obsessed doc Worn Stories and sex work drama Madame Claude, among other new TV shows and films.