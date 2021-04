Your Horoscope This Week: April 4, 2021

It’s important to recognize that while these influences are, for the most part, positive, they are in relationship to Pluto which continues to square the Sun and will form a perfect square to Venus in Aries on the day of the new moon. Pluto in Capricorn, we know, calls up the shadow of the structures and systems that make up our lives, and in the United States the shadow can be highly visible in our carceral system and our capitalist approach to healthcare. Venus in Aries is forthright and bold and Venus in Aries wants to protect what it loves at all costs. A tense aspect between these two signs is a trial full of power plays. Whatever you’ve heard about masculinity, patriarchy, gods of war, remember: Aries is a sign that fights for life, and celebrates it . Aries wants new ways of being, and rejects any structure that serves only the past.