Your Horoscope This Week: April 4, 2021

The week leading up to the new moon in Aries has very big to-do-list energy, and not a lot of time to get it all done the way we would want. Thank goodness Mercury leaves Pisces and moves into Aries, reminding us that it’s always a good time to practice saying “no” — especially when “no” will serve us better in the long run than the momentary good feeling we get from saying “yes.” In fact, candidness, directness, and drive are the name of the game as the planets start to stack up in Aries. And, it’s a good thing, too, that Jupiter forms a flowing aspect to Aries’ ruler Mars in Gemini. We can look forward to some highly informed decision-making, followed by a good deal of luck.
It’s important to recognise that while these influences are, for the most part, positive, they are in relationship to Pluto which continues to square the Sun and will form a perfect square to Venus in Aries on the day of the new moon. Pluto in Capricorn, we know, calls up the shadow of the structures and systems that make up our lives. Venus in Aries is forthright and bold and Venus in Aries wants to protect what it loves at all costs. A tense aspect between these two signs is a trial full of power plays. Whatever you’ve heard about masculinity, patriarchy, gods of war, remember: Aries is a sign that fights for life, and celebrates it. Aries wants new ways of being, and rejects any structure that serves only the past.