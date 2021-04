Black Women Love Weed Too, So Why Don’t We Get To Be Stoners Onscreen?

“I was in my hotel room in Toronto smoking weed while working on my lines that said stuff like, ‘that’s a gateway drug.’ I thought, how do I say this sentence and mean it? Because I don’t believe that!” True tells R29 Unbothered over Zoom from her home in Los Angeles. Twenty-three years after the film’s release, True recalls getting high throughout the film shoot and laughing at the irony of it all. “When I was cast in that role all my friends died laughing because they knew how much I loved weed,” she says. “I didn’t want to be the one character who was like ‘No, weed is bad!’ I probably smoked while I was preparing for the audition like [pretends to take a drag and inhales] ‘OK sure weed is terrible!’” True fake coughs the last line as she exhales — it’s a hilarious off-hand delivery that could be the opening scene of her own stoner movie. But the truth is, if True were up for a role in a comedy about weed today, she would probably still play the killjoy girlfriend who refuses to take a hit — that is, if there was even a role for her to audition for at all. Black women continue to be largely missing from the smokey and storied space in pop culture that is the stoner film canon.