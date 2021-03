Vaccine Passports Are Coming. Here’s What That Means.

The White House's vaccine passport plan is expected to be available to people throughout the U.S. and would follow in the footsteps of New York state's already established Excelsior Pass. The Pass, which was launched as a pilot program by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier in March and officially as a downloadable app over the weekend, does what the Biden administration is looking to do with its eventual vaccine passport: allow New Yorkers to readily show their COVID-19 vaccination and negative test result status so they can safely enter businesses and venues. The New York state official website notes that Excelsior Pass results can be stored digitally in the app's Wallet or printed from the Pass' official website and brought with the user to their destination. Participation in the Excelsior Pass program is advertised as "voluntary" and that "New Yorkers can always show alternate proof of vaccination or testing, like another mobile application or paper form, directly at a business or venue."