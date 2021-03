Outdoor Voices’ New Athena Dress Is Cool, Layerable, And Ready For Spring

Now onto the differences between the Athena Dress and the Exercise Dress . The first is a lack of lining — which makes the new style approximately 1,000 times easier to go to the bathroom in. Second, the mid-weight compression fabric of the Athena Dress is denser than the airy LightSpeed material that makes up the Exercise Dress, so it’s ideal for the current transitional temps. Lastly, the newcomer retails for $88 — $12 less than its best-selling predecessor. Neither are inexpensive pieces, but their versatility is well worth the price tag, IMO. In sum, the Athena Dress is put-together enough to be its own outfit for quick errands or an outdoor coffee, and layers perfectly under a light jacket or fleece for cooler moments. It also plays nice with bike shorts and a sports bra for extra coverage and support when you decide it’s time to get sweaty.