The Irregulars Probably Already Revealed Its Season 2 Villain

That doesn’t mean the Linen Man’s dream is dead. With The Rip closed and the Linen Man dead, no one is better poised to stir up trouble for the Irregulars than the Linen Man’s son, who is kept off screen throughout season 1. At the most simple level, it makes sense for the son — whom we’ll call Linen Boy Jr. for clarity’s sake — to want to travel to London to avenge the death of his father. It seems inevitable that Linen Boy Jr. will blame the Irregulars for Linen Man’s death, ignoring the gruesome crimes committed by his family member. It’s a willfully obtuse villain tale as old as the Dire Hard series.