R29 Recaps: Every Episode From The Irregulars Season 1

Along the course of their investigation, Jessie sees a little boy identical to one of the victims — only he has all his teeth — wandering around. She’s drawn to him and follows him to an abandoned building, as one does. A sign on the ground reads “David Gates Dentistry, Painless Tooth Extraction, End Your Suffering.” There, she finds a woman (Sheila Atim) burying something in the garden. When she asks about the strange things happening in the neighborhood, the woman invites her in, only to turn around and knock her out using a kind of magical anesthesia breath. (Because she’s a dentist — get it?) Jessie wakes up tied to a chair, with the mysterious woman getting ready to rip her teeth out. Luckily, Bea gets there just in time, saves Jessie, and they tie the woman to the chair for questioning. After they’ve secured her, Bea investigates and finds an Ouija board in the back room — the same kind of Ouija board that Arthur used to get his powers to control the birds in episode 1. It’s also exactly like the one Spike finds in Sherlock’s apartment at 221b Baker street. More on that later.

