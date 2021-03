The Film Canon Looks Mostly Male & Very White. These Critics Are Trying To Change That.

Those last two movies tell an interesting story. Clueless’ place in the canon wasn’t always a given. Heckerling didn’t exactly have an easy to time making it— multiple studios passed on the film before it ended up at Paramount, claiming no one wanted to see a movie about girls, let alone a ditzy blonde rich one. Yet, even as an underdog compared to her white male peers, Heckerling enjoyed a significantly higher level of privilege and institutional access than Harris, who made Just Another Girl On The IRT on a shoestring budget of $100,000 with no Hollywood support in order to preserve her vision. 25 years later, Clueless plays on various cable marathons every other weekend. Its short-lived arrival on Netflix in June 2020 was hailed as a godsend by an enthusiastic internet . As for its reputation — Heckerling’s movie currently holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics (regardless of gender) praising its script, the acting and her vision. Meanwhile, Harris’ film about ambitious high school senior Chantel Mitchell (Ariyan A. Johnson) growing up in Flatbush, Brooklyn, won the Special Jury Prize at Sundance in 1993. Still, it never entered the zeitgeist in the same way as Clueless, despite remaining a classic in Black communities. And Harris’ career never took off in the way it should have — she only made one other film, 1993’s Bessie Coleman: A Dream to Fly.