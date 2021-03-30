The Film Canon Looks Mostly Male & Very White. These Critics Are Trying To Change That.

JS: “Most of my film experience has been self-taught, so by the time I did get to grad school, everything they had been trying to talk about, I had seen already, and engaged with it. In terms of the Black film canon, that started in film school. I took a class with Donald Bogle, who has done a lot of talking about the history of Black film. It was lucky because I got to watch a lot of classic Black films like Cabin in the Sky, Carmen Jones, Raisin in the Sun. But if I didn’t take that one class, I wouldn’t even know where to start. And it’s an elective — you don’t have to take it — which kind of bothers me. I think everyone should take a History of Black Film class.”