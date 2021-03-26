If the trailer for Netflix's A Week Away gave you major Disney vibes it's because the two primary actors are both Disney Channel alums. This Christian summer camp musical is happy to give off Camp Rock vibes from its catchy songs to its central romance, but at its core, the movie is doing its own thing. Namely, it's set to feature renditions of some of the biggest contemporary Christian music hits out there, alongside a few original songs for good measure.
And that means the movie needs a cast with powerful voices to belt out all of those moving anthems. Luckily, A Week Away seems to have achieved its goal. The cast includes a mix of seasoned stars and newcomers with singing backgrounds, who are set to wow viewers with their vocal prowess.
However, the movie isn't just about the songs. In fact, the music is just part of the much larger journey of Will Hawkins (Kevin Quinn), a teen who is faced with a choice between being sent to a juvenile detention center or spending a week at a Christian camp. He chooses the latter option, and ends up on a path that could change his life for the better, if he'll let it.
Read on to find out where you've seen the movie's star, and to meet the newcomers who are just getting started in Hollywood.