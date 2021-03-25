You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch — Just In Time For The Weekend

As soon as I watched the recent season of Netflix’s college sports docuseries Last Chance U, the floodgates opened for all things Last Chance. (Including a brief daydream where I considered trying my hand as a point guard at a junior college.) From the first episode, I was completely invested in the troubled athletes trying to transition from junior college to a Division 1 school, and I couldn’t look away from the coaches’ problematic tempers. But as things got personal and more unhinged, I couldn’t shake the feeling that these moments were a little too raw for TV.
Granted, it’s hard not to be enthralled by narratives like this. We’ve seen the Kardashians lose diamonds and end marriages before our eyes and we watched Joe Exotic wreak havoc on Tiger King. Still, it feels significantly darker to watch a college athlete experience a concussion, an ankle injury, a miscarriage, and ongoing emotional abuse from a coach — all within eight episodes. I won’t be adjusting my appetite for reality TV, but it definitely puts things into perspective as far as distinguishing observation from entertainment and what separates a docuseries from a reality show.
There’s no shortage of offerings in the same vein on Netflix (anything from Basketball or Nothing or QB1 Beyond the Lights). But if you're looking to steer away from the genre or immerse yourself in something that isn’t completely rooted in reality, we’ve put together all of the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.