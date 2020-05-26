Lessons From My Late Mother: How I Survived A Miscarriage In COVID-19

As my body started to settle, news of the virus spread and I received a message from a friend overseas. She was nine months pregnant and, because of the pandemic, going to have to deliver her baby alone. She was panicking and had remembered I once shared how my mom, oceans apart from her own mother in an era where husbands waited outside, gave birth to three babies on her own — and shrugged it off as though it were nothing. My friend told me that she had found some solace in thinking about my mom’s story. I was touched by her remembrance but also troubled by its necessity, reflecting upon the stark and disproportionate toll this pandemic is taking on women. More often than not, we only have each other for support, indeed; it was the women in my life, who, in sharing their devastating experiences helped me to get through mine.