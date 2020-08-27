The Stakes Are High For Women Athletes On Strike. It’s Not Stopping Them.

In addition to Osaka's statement, the entire WNBA decided not to play the three games scheduled for Wednesday night. The Washington Mystics had arrived to their game prepared to protest, with shirts that spelled out "Jacob Blake" and seven bullet holes painted on the back. When the women's league first got word of the NBA players work stoppage, they met for over an hour to try to decide whether or not to play. Initially, the WNBA players planned to go ahead with their games as scheduled, but to stop play at the seven-minute mark of every quarter in protest. But the Mystics decided that they could not play, and the rest of the league made the call to stand with them.