Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Nestwell Line Is Fluffy, Soft, & Affordable

Just this week, the epicenter of home goods and appliances launched Nestwell: Bed Bath & Beyond's newest line of everyday bedding essentials crafted from cozy materials that (mostly) cost under $100. The exclusive launch is brimming with breezy duvet covers, very soft sateen sheets, fluffy bath towels, down pillows, and other cloud-like wares designed to be “straightforward when it comes to coziness” — a tag line that would make any comfort connoisseur absolutely giddy. We took a virtual joyride through the new collection of soothing hues and relaxed fabrics to suss out whether or not Nestwell's well-priced offerings are ready to help us rest well. (Spoiler alert: they are.)
Advertisement
Bedding
BB&B already won the hearts of sheet lovers with its revered bedding brand, Wamsutta, but now the retailer wants to add another collection to its cozy hall of fame. Nestwell offers both down and down-alternative comforters that, in tandem with your choice of intricately designed duvet covers, make for a soothing night's sleep. This collection combines a luxe feel and style with practical durability. The sheet sets are spun with hundreds of threads free of toxic dyes or chemicals and are currently come in eight earthy colorways. We, of course, also can't forget about the brand's support bed pillows and mattress pads that were made for the average sore sleeper.
Bath
As for bath essentials, Nestwell has both Hygro quick-drying basic and fashion bath towels. According to product descriptions, these towels, "become fluffier wash after wash," aka they are the gifts that keep on giving. Snatch up a matching bath mat and color-complementary shower curtain and your bathroom just became a sanctuary.
Head on over to Bed Bath & Beyond right now for all things Nestwell before the most coveted colorways sell out or even worse, everything belongs to the waitlist.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.