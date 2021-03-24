Everything Coming To Netflix April 2021

Spring is officially upon us, which means that Netflix is blooming with brand new TV shows and movies for subscribers to get sucked into. Next month’s lineup is a major one, introducing you to some of the most highly anticipated projects which just might be your future favorite series and films.
Shadow & Bone will make its small screen debut as Leigh Bardugo’s expansive fantasy Grishaverse explores the magic of darkness and light. We’re getting Black cowboys (Concrete Cowboy) and Black samurais (Yasuke). And after years of scheduling conflicts, The Woman in the Window will be released to the public — we’re finally going to find out exactly why Amy Adams is holed in that apartment. Plus, The Circle is officially back!
These titles, in addition to a slew of underrated classics, pretty much guarantee a good start to your spring season. Ahead, everything coming to Netflix in April.