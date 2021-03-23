Demi Lovato Literally Couldn’t See Her Little Sister After Overdose

In Dancing With The Devil, Demi describes waking up at the hospital and not being able to see. “I was legally blind when I woke up, and my little sister [Madison] was at my bedside and I was so blind that I couldn’t see who she was, even though she was standing next to me,” Demi says. “I asked her ‘Who are you?’ And she just started sobbing because she thought from then on that I wasn’t going to be able to see.”