Demi Lovato Literally Couldn’t See Her Little Sister After Overdose

For those unfamiliar with Lovato's family life, Madison, 19, is an actress herself, and is the young half-sister of Demi and Dallas. She starred as young Juanita Solis in ABC's Desperate Housewives, and continued acting in TV shows like Bad Teacher and American Koko over the years. Most recently, however, she's made her foray into screenwriting and directing: In 2020, she co-directed short film called Pink Elephant and produced the sci-fi film Subject 16 . She doesn't share much about her older sister Demi, but did share one sentimental Instagram post on Demi's birthday, a month after her overdose. "i've been thinking about how i wish that everyone could see the silly little things that she does," she wrote, "like how her nostrils move when she says certain words and when she brushes my hair behind my ear when i'm trying to sleep, because those are the things i'm thankful for today. they seem so small, but those little things make up my sister - not a singer, not a celebrity, and definitely not what she's been described as in the media - she's a daughter, a friend, and my big sister... and i am so, so thankful that i can tell her happy birthday."