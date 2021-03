We start working only after finishing the advanced degrees we’re told we need to compete in an information‑based economy (and, in many cases, accumulate substantial debt while doing so). We have less financial stability than young people before us, due to many factors, including school debt, the modern gig economy, stagnant wages, and repeated economic upheaval , caused by the 2008 financial crisis and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. We return to our parents’ homes after we thought we left for good, either because we can’t afford our own places or because we’re not sure yet where our dreams will take us. We marry at our own pace, if at all. And, if we decide we want children, we try to have them when we feel ready, a delay driven by women’s wider range of career options as well as assisted reproductive science that can make childbearing possible past our most fertile years.