“I Wish You Didn’t Smoke Weed”: Revisiting The Trippiest Anti-Pot PSA Of All Time

“I was such a freaking prude when I was a teenager and maybe even early adulthood. And so when I booked the role, I remember thinking, I don't smoke weed. So I'm perfect for this. I wasn't being hypocritical to get the money. I had a friend at the time who also did anti-weed PSA, and he was the biggest pothead. I remember him telling me he had just booked an anti-weed commercial himself — because he knew I had done one — and the very next sentence that came out of his mouth was telling me where he hid his weed. I mean, even at the time, I thought it was one of the funniest things I'd ever heard. But yeah, I was probably one of the only child actors who wasn't doing a PSA ironically.