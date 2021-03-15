So, How Is It Really? Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer

We started with the classic lemon flavor, and in the end, most of us liked this one the best. “It tastes like lemonade,” remarked Olivia Harrison, our Lifestyle editor. I agreed with her and added, “It’s what I want lemonade to taste like, bubbly, sour, and less sweet than the actual thing.” Clocking in at 5% ABV, 100 calories, and 1 gram of sugar, the lemon flavor checked all my boxes when it came to hard seltzer: light, refreshing flavor; not too sweet or full of sugar; and a low enough ABV to not feel the effects the next day. A few of my co-workers thought it had a strong aftertaste, but the general consensus was that if we were handed this at a party we would definitely drink it, and a six-pack would be a great addition to a beach outing. One of my co-workers, who famously hates White Claw, said she would much rather have a Lemon Mike’s Hard Seltzer than any other hard seltzer. I also mixed this one with vodka and it tasted exactly like a lemon drop. Admittedly, this was in a very dangerous “doesn’t really taste alcoholic” way, so do with that information what you will.