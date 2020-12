Does Anybody Actually Like Whiskey Stones? A Very Serious Investigation

The first problem with whiskey stones is that they don’t improve the taste of — or experience drinking — the whiskey at all . If you’re a purist, you drink your whiskey neat. Even if that’s not how you drink a whole glass, Steve Walton, beverage director at High West Distillery, suggests you take at least a sip with no ice (at room temperature) so “you can understand the taste and flavors the producer was trying to achieve.” Once you taste the whiskey as it’s intended to be tasted by the creators, you can (and should, in my humble opinion) add an ice cube or two to release new flavors, and as Walton says, “soften the so-called punch of alcohol.” Whiskey stones don't allow you to do that! If you’re saying, “But, Hannah! I want my whiskey cold and not diluted!” To that I say, fine, stick it in the fridge. Whiskey stones won't evenly cool down your whiskey. And also, in case you've forgotten, they are rocks. Stop putting rocks in your whiskey.