Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Announce They Are Not, In Fact, Broken Up

This story was updated on March 13.
The news came on Saturday, March 13, less than 24 hours after rumors began circulating that Lopez and Rodriguez were ending their five-year relationship (which includes a two-year engagement). An unnamed sources added some context to Lopez and Rodriguez's People statement, telling the magazine, "They never officially broke up and talked about it, but are still together. They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up." That same source claimed infidelity allegations involving Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all."
Another source blamed separation due to work scheduling on the strain in Lopez and Rodriguez's romance. The former is currently in the Dominican Republic filming upcoming rom-com Shotgun Wedding, while the latter is in Miami on business. "But they want to try to stay together," said the source.
Continue reading for the full details on Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship during the pandemic and those Madison LeCroy rumors.
This story was originally published on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez have reportedly called it quits. Refinery29 has reached out to their reps for confirmation.
Singer and actress Lopez and the former baseball player were together for a total of four years, and have been engaged since 2019. There wasn't any recent speculation that the relationship was souring. For the past month, the two have been spending time in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. On February 27, the actress posted a photo on Instagram of her hugging and kissing her fiancée, and just this week, their wedding, which was postponed twice, was reportedly "back on track."
However, a source familiar with A-Rod told told Page Six that Rodriguez left the Dominican Republic for Miami now that the two have called it quits.
Not everything has been picture-perfect for the couple. Lopez told Allure in February 2021 that she and Rodriguez sought professional help last year during the height of the pandemic.
“We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy,” she said. “I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship.”
Some believe the issues between the two could have been caused by rumors that Rodriguez had been cheating on his fiancée with Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy. In January 2021, she was accused of having an affair with the former athlete during the show’s reunion special. However, LeCroy denied the accusation.
Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in March 2017, after the actress took it upon herself to reconnect with him. “I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him,” she told Ellen Degeneres in 2017. “He passed by. Afterward, I went outside, but for some reason, I felt like tapping him on the shoulder and said, ‘Hi.’”
The next year, Lopez shouted out her boyfriend in a touching moment as she accepted the MTV Video Music Awards’ Video Vanguard Award honor.
“Alex. You’re like my twin soul,” she told Rodriguez. “We’re like mirror images of each other. You know, my life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day, the sky is not the limit. The universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There is so much more to do, to experience, and there is no one I’d rather do it with, baby. You’re my macho, and I love you.”
Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004, and then married to Marc Anthony — with whom she shares 12-year-old twins Max and Emme — from 2004 to 2014. Rodriguez is the father of two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, who he was married to from 2002 to 2008.
Refinery29 reached out to Lopez and Rodriguez for additional comment.