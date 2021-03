Katie Holmes Just Rewore Her Viral Cardigan — & It Looks Totally Different

That said, since Holmes’ second sighting in her Khaite sweater, we’re seeing a pattern emerge, one that includes every size and color of the $1,540 knit slowly trickling out of stock until it’s completely sold out. At the time of publishing, only two sizes — extra-small and small — are available right now at Farfetch . Only one medium is left at Moda Operandi and Net-A-Porter , while SSENSE and Neiman Marcus both have one size large left. At this rate, there won’t be a Scarlet sweater left anywhere by the time the clock strikes weekend.