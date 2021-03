Every Deal Going Down During Ulta’s 21 Days Of Beauty Sale

It's that time of year again — Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is here. In case you need a refresher: it's the retailer's biggest sale, and it only happens twice a year. For three straight weeks, starting on March 14 and lasting until April 3, you can cop daily half-off markdowns on top makeup and skincare goods. But you'll need to add-to-cart fast because the deals expire after 24 hours. (This year, Ulta is also leaning into mobile app-exclusive Beauty Steals — so be sure to check those out, too.)As with previous iterations of this major beauty bonanza, we’ve lined up every on-sale product in the 21 slides to come; from Too Faced’s bestselling mascara to Becca's beloved highlighters (which are soon-to-be vintage once the brand folds , so stock up now!). And, don't forget to set your iPhone reminders so you know what days to score your favorites.