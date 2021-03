H&M x Simone Rocha Collaboration Is Chloë Sevigny-Approved

Sevigny’s dress, a silk-blend midi dress with tiny roses printed across it, is available now and costs $249 — but it won’t be for long. Given the excitement surrounding the collaboration between the Swedish giant and the London-based brand, we’re expecting it to sell out in no time. If you need styling tips, follow the lead of Sevigny: She paired the dress with black socks decorated with ribbon bows (also from the collection!), heeled boots, a leather jacket, and lucite sunglasses.