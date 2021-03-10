Chloë Sevigny Wore Black For Her Secret Wedding

Sevigny never does the expected thing, especially when it comes to fashion — she’s been one of New York’s coolest (and most daring) dressers for more than 20 years — so we should have known that her wedding garb would follow suit. The We Are Who We Are star wore a black, long-sleeved, midi-length bodycon dress with matching tights and ankle boots. Her look wasn’t entirely non-traditional, though. She did carry a bouquet of white flowers and accessorized with a white, lace veil. Perhaps it was her “something borrowed.”