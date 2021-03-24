Hate To Break It To You: Riverdale Season 5 Won’t Be Back For A Long Time

Seven years into the future, Riverdale is still Riverdale. But with a clean slate, there are many places the show can go from here, and we’ve already started to see the ways Archie (KJ Apa), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch), and everyone else has grown up after their college years. Betty is working for the FBI; Jughead and newcomer Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook) are investigating a new mystery. We’ve also already gotten much more of Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Fangs (Drew Ray Tanner). With so much future potential, it isn't surprising the show was renewed just weeks after season 5 premiered.