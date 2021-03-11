Could The Russian Doll On The Masked Singer Really Be A Jonas Brother?

Spoilers are ahead. The Masked Singer introduced a singing duo for the first time on the show last season. It's clearly a tradition the series plans to continue, because for season 5, The Masked Singer introduced the Russian Dolls. Well, at least the panel thinks the singers inside the dolls are a duo. The costume is so large that it is difficult to tell how many people might be inside the Russian Dolls — and revealing limitless additional dolls is kind of the point of a nesting doll or matryoshka. Additionally, the design of the costume makes it impossible to determine the Dolls’ physical characteristics or body types. Figuring out this pair’s identity will be the biggest challenge this panel has faced so far on The Masked Singer. But in the name of puzzles, we're going to give it our all.
Before we start guessing, it should be noted that in their first performance, the Russian Dolls surprised the judges because the first clue package only focused on the larger doll. It’s possible the bigger doll is the so-called star of the group and the smaller doll functions more as a backup singer. Armed with that detail, let's look at a few pop duos with one main singer who could possibly be inside these confusing costumes.
Clues That The Russian Dolls Are Kevin & Frankie Jonas
The judges could not determine if the Russian Dolls were a man and a woman singing together or two men, but the latter seems more likely. The voices sounded like two men with tenor voices. The chemistry during their performance also suggests that they have known each other for a long time which means they could be siblings. Enter, Kevin Jonas and his youngest brother, often called the "Bonus Jonas," Frankie. That would put the Jo Bro in the lead singer spotlight for the first time in his career — which could explain such a big get for the reality series. But let's look at the clues:
Garden State Highway Sign From Week 1: As the panel mentioned, New Jersey is referred to as the Garden State. The Jonas kids were raised in Wyckoff, New Jersey before the family moved to Little Falls, New Jersey.
Vocals in “Man in the Mirror” Performance From Week 1: In their first performance, the bigger doll sang the first few verses of this Michael Jackson song before the second doll made a surprise appearance and joined in. When the bigger doll sang the beginning lines with the same vocal inflections Jackson used in the original, the vocals were reminiscent of the boyband style — familiar territory for the Jonas Brothers in their early days.
The Dolls' Sizes in Week 1: The size difference in week 1 suggests that the bigger doll (the focus of the first clue package) is older while his smaller companion is younger, and possibly more shy. Frankie does not have the same stage experience as Kevin, so it would make sense that he would take a supportive role while Kevin acts as the frontman.
Clues That Russian Dolls Are MAGIC!’s Nasri & Alex Tanas
Because the Masked Singer panelists are usually way off with their initial guesses, which is why the theory that MAGIC! lead singer Nasri and drummer Alex Tanas are behind the dolls has potential. The Masked Singer is often used to restart a singer's career, which would give the band that became famous for "Rude" back in 2014 a clear motive for going on the show.
Pitcher of Milk From Week 1: Sometimes The Masked Singer brushes past clues that are super obvious. The panelists ignored the pitcher of milk in the Russian Dolls’ first package, but it could be a crucial clue: disappearing milk is a classic magic trick. Get it? MAGIC!
The “Sell out without being a sellout” quote From Week 1: MAGIC!’s famous song “Rude” was influenced by reggae music. But in a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Nasri said he decided to stop making pop music later in his career. “I stopped caring about being famous — I only cared about being good at music,” he said at the time. It could be what the "sellout" quote is about.
Clues That Russian Dolls Are Matthew Morrison & Kevin McHale
On the season 5 premiere, panelist Nicole Scherzinger guessed that two Glee stars such as Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale could be inside the Russian Dolls. It was one of her better guesses, considering a couple clues pointed to the Russian Dolls being singers who cover other musicians. It's still a thin theory at this point in the season, but we'll keep in mind.
“A Russian doll can sometimes have 15 replicas of itself” — The Cluedle-Doo clue From Week 1: This season, a mystery character named Cluedle-Doo gives the audience special information that the panel cannot hear. The “replicas” part of this hint could point to singers who perform other artist’s songs. Glee is famous for updating hit songs.
Mizfitz toy store From Week 1: The bigger Russian doll referred to himself in the clue package as the “world’s hottest toy” before a “mizfitz toy store” sign was shown. Glee focused on a group of outcasts, or misfits, from different cliques coming together in one club.