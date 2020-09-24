3 Singing Duos Who Could Be Inside The Owl Costumes On The Masked Singer

In season 4, The Masked Singer is going where it's never gone before, and no I’m not talking about the fact that the show keeps pretending there is a live audience when there absolutely is not. For the first time, a duo will be taking the stage masked in Snow Owl costumes, complete with plenty of feathers. The man and woman sit in a wheeled fabrochet egg shell that they steer with bike handlebars.
After their first performance of “Say Something” by A Great Big World, the panel was having trouble placing their voices and honestly, so am I. Going off of the initial clue package and the song, let's narrow it down to a few likely male-female singing duos that could be behind the mask. Here are my favorite options, along with the evidence:
Donny & Marie Osmond
Yes, I know that Donny was already on the show as the Peacock in season 1. But, there is no rule that celebrities can't come back to the show. Also, Snow Owls are the first duo ever on The Masked Singer, and Donny is a lifelong showman who might not be able to resist breaking two records: first duo and first contestant to return to the show.
In the clue package, the female owl said, “Oh, brother,” implying the pair are siblings. They also said people “haven’t seen us together in a while, but now it’s time for a family reunion.” The last time Donny and Marie toured together was in 2019 for their Las Vegas residency, so this technically qualifies as a reunion.
The male Snow Owl was holding a red rose in the clue package. This is the most convincing clue because one of Marie’s most popular songs is called “Paper Roses.” Her version landed number one on the country charts.
I’m not on my own with this theory. Panelist Jenny McCarthy also guessed the Osmond siblings She pointed out that the male Snow Owl was playfully pecking host Nick Cannon just like the Peacock did in season 1. One the Snow Owls was also labeled a “prankster” and was cracking a few jokes, which fits Donny’s personality.
Faith Hill & Tim McGraw
The clue package is really trying to make us think that the Snow Owls are siblings. But come on. We've been watching this show long enough to know the clues are supposed to be misleading. “Say Something” is a song about love and heartbreak, so the duo could be a couple, which is why it is possible country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are behind the masks.
Some of the clues might only reveal one of the Snow Owl’s identity. A pearl in a clam shell was highlighted in the package. Hill sang a song called “There You’ll Be” for the movie Pearl Harbor.
One Snow Owl mentioned wanting to make Christmas “extra magical” last year. Hill has released multiple holiday tunes during her career and McGraw gave her track “Where Are You, Christmas” a shoutout on his Instagram. He also starred in the holiday movie Four Christmases.
Lastly, McGraw and Hill have collaborated frequently, but they finally released a duet album in 2017 called The Rest of Our Lives. Three years is long enough to make their Masked Singer appearance a “reunion.”
Derek & Julianne Hough
This guess is a wild card, but hear me out: it has potential. Derek and Julianne haven’t appeared together on Dancing With the Stars (where they both became household names) since 2016. So, similar to the Osmonds, the “family reunion” and “oh, brother” clues could apply to the Houghs.
While the Houghs are mainly known for dancing, they can both sing. Julianne has released two albums and Derek’s latest music video for his song “The Ones” dropped in March. They also sang duets together during their “Move Live on Tour” which ran from 2014 to 2016.
The Christmas clue could refer to the Holidays with the Houghs special released in 2019 which featured the duo singing and dancing. They have plenty of performance experience together and separately, so it's entirely possible they brought their talents to The Masked Singer.