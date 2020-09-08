Please Enjoy This Cursed Preview of The Masked Singer Season 4 That We All Deserve

It's a comfort to know that despite whatever deranged sights you may stumble upon in your life, The Masked Singer is always here to remind you not to worry because it can always, always, get weirder.
Fox recently unveiled a sneak peek of new competitors for season 4 of its singing competition series. The premiere episode will feature its first-ever celebrity contestant duet, dressed in two Game of Thrones White Walker-esque snow owl costumes that I have approximately 1000 questions about but am, frankly, too tired to even ask.
In the hilariously cursed clip, the two crowned owls flap their feathery wings as they dance to Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock's "It Takes Two" in a clawfoot ornate egg. The announcer says that their performance will have you wondering "who, who" are behind the masks. I rather, am wondering who decided — on top of everything — to give these furries human hands?
What seems more certain, however, is that the pair will probably be part of a musical group or duo. Adrienne Bailon and Raven-Symoné of the Cheetah Girls as well as Joey Fatone of NSYNC have been contestants in the past, so the show has proven to attract the girl/boy band crowd. The Snow Owls will be unmasked together, after competing against — checks notes — Gremlin, Crocodile, Giraffe, Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Dragon, Baby Alien, and Sun.
A bigger sneak peek preview of season four will air next Sunday, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and The Masked Singer will officially premiere on Wednesday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
Steel yourself and watch the preview for the episode below.