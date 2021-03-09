Meghan Markle Wore A J.Crew Jacket For The Oprah Interview — & It’s Currently On Sale

By now, every detail of the outfit Meghan Markle wore during her tell-all with Oprah and Prince Harry has been discussed in full, from the lotus flowers on her Giorgio Armani dress to the diamond tennis bracelet of Princess Diana’s that was clasped on her wrist. But there was another look featured in the interview.
While showing Oprah Archie’s Chick Inn, the chicken coop located in the backyard of the couple’s Santa Barbara home, the mom-to-be sported a simple white button-down with black jeans and a green jacket. The latter is from J.Crew and miraculously still available to buy. Even more miraculous, it’s on sale.
Her choice of outerwear, aptly titled the “perfect lightweight jacket,” is waterproof and features a drawstring belt and hood. In addition to Markle’s color of choice, the jacket also comes in three other colors — warm clover, navy, and black. All styles are currently 45% off, ringing in at just under $70. Given that 17.1 million people tuned in for the CBS interview, though, the rain jacket likely won’t be on-sale — or in-stock for that matter — for much longer.
Also available for purchase are the rubber boots that Markle wore with the look. Prior to the interview, the Hunter Wellies appeared on Markle on a number of occasions, dating back to when she and Prince Harry were just dating. While her boots aren't currently on sale, you can purchase them for $150.
Shop both Markle-approved spring staples, below.
