Meghan Markle Wore A J.Crew Jacket For The Oprah Interview — & It’s Currently On Sale

Her choice of outerwear, aptly titled the “perfect lightweight jacket,” is waterproof and features a drawstring belt and hood. In addition to Markle’s color of choice, the jacket also comes in three other colors — warm clover, navy, and black. All styles are currently 45% off, ringing in at just under $70. Given that 17.1 million people tuned in for the CBS interview, though, the rain jacket likely won’t be on-sale — or in-stock for that matter — for much longer.