Following Sexual Assault Allegations, Alexander Wang Says He’ll Do Better

The allegations against Wang started in December, when model Owen Mooney posted a series of videos on TikTok detailing an encounter with Wang in a New York City club in 2017: “I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move and he just started like touching me up, like, fully up my leg and in my crotch.” Following this, a number of other people anonymously shared their own stories about Wang on Shit Model Management, which Diet Prada later re-shared. Some of Wang’s accusers, including David Casavant and Prue McCallum — both of whom are being represented by Bloom — went on to share their stories with The New York Times and New York Magazine , respectively.