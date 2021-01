Alexander Wang Denies Sexual Assault Allegations

The allegations started when model Owen Mooney posted a TikTok video on December 13. According to Mooney’s video , the model was in a crowded New York City club in 2017 when he felt someone touching him. “I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move and he just started like touching me up, like, fully up my leg and in my crotch,” he said in the video. “It made me freeze completely.” In the original video, Mooney left out the name of the designer who he allegedly saw when he turned to face the person who touched him, calling him “a really famous fashion designer.”