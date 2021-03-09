Garnier Is Officially Leaping Bunny-Certified

Garnier, one of the biggest and most recognizable beauty brands in the world, just announced that all of its products are now 100% cruelty-free and have been designated Leaping Bunny-certified.
This is an important milestone for the beauty industry at large, showing a concerted effort by a mass brand to look inward, investigate their supply chain, and rectify any instances of animal testing. In recent history, the only comparable effort we've seen is in the case of CoverGirl, which became officially Leaping Bunny-certified back in 2018.
In terms of Garnier's certification, this news means that now, every single one of the brand's skin-care and hair products you grab at the drugstore — be it the pink-capped Micellar Water or a bottle of Fructis Sleek and Shine Shampoo — will have the Leaping Bunny logo, proving it's been formulated in accordance with the purity standards set in place by Cruelty Free International.
For Garnier, a global L'Oréal brand, earning a Leaping Bunny designation required careful inspection across its more than 500 international suppliers, who source more than 3,000 ingredients from around the world — which is to say, it was a process. "It has taken many months," explained Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International, in a recent press release. "But Garnier have diligently reviewed every supplier and source and we are completely confident with the results."
More than an important step towards ending animal testing across the cosmetics industry, Garnier's commitment also offers all shoppers a new sense of transparency. Now, whether you're buying boxed hair color or an eye cream that's actually affordable, you can also have peace of mind knowing that no animals were harmed at any point in the production line.