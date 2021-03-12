Meet The First Black-Owned Clean Makeup Brand At Sephora

Beyond diversifying the clean beauty market, Thompson wants to be a voice of empowerment in the makeup aisle, where so many people leave feeling unheard and excluded. Her products are intentionally named with self-love affirmations to serve as a reminder of how badass and beautiful you are every time you flip open a compact; the name of the brand is actually an acronym for Love Your Self. "I wanted LYS to have gentle reminders that make you feel seen and accepted," Thompson says. "The beauty industry can feel so negative sometimes, but it's supposed to make you feel better, not bad about yourself in the end."