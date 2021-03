Meghan Markle Spoke Honestly About Suicidal Ideation. So, Why Is She Being Accused Of Lying?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, and has increased by 33% from 1999 to 2019. In order to continue to combat the issue, we must have open discussions about mental health and talk about how those who are dealing with depression and suicidal ideation can move forward in getting help. We must voice our support for those who are struggling. Markle did that during her conversation with Oprah on Sunday night, and we hope her message proves to be louder and more enduring than some of the criticisms she's facing today.