Meghan Markle Spoke Honestly About Suicidal Ideation. So, Why Is She Being Accused Of Lying?

Markle described her reasons for speaking out about her experience, saying, "I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told no. And so I went to human resources. And I said ‘I need help,’ because at my old job there was a union and they would protect me." But Markle alleged that the HR team said they couldn't protect her, because she wasn't "a paid employee."