"Comedy is not evergreen," she continued. "We can't change the past so what's crucial is that we change with the times. I can imagine Paris is probably reflecting and apologizing for stuff and I say good on her for that. We both played mean characters and they had our real names. So Paris, I hope that you accept my apology and I hope that you feel my remorse. I felt it the second I saw your face that night. It feels terrible to know that you have hurt someone and it's important to make it right so I hope this does that."