Almost 20 Years Ago, I Became Paralyzed. Now, That Experience Has Helped Me Through The Pandemic

My spinal cord injury had a profound effect not only on my mobility, but on my skin. My body lost the ability to sweat, to regulate itself with changes in temperature. I looked 10 years older. My skin was red and had patches that were either too oily or too dry. Finding natural solutions to this issue became another step forward. While working from a hospital bed, I started my skincare line, Clark’s Botanicals , in 2010. The daily ritual of skincare allowed me to regain some power over what I could do without needing assistance. I had a new sense of self with CB, and even bigger goals. Eventually, my new business and my long-term correspondence became a book proposal that turned into a memoir, Walking Papers: The Accident That Changed My Life and the Business That Got me Back on My Feet. Some of my mobility returned, like the rotation of my right wrist, and I was able to use a fork on my own. My arms and core grew stronger, which made it easier to sit more comfortably in my wheelchair. It took a lot of work to start my life over again, but my personal and professional routines became more about experiencing “and” rather than “or.”