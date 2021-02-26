Coach & Sephora Dropped The Coolest Makeup Collab

Break out your quilted Coach cosmetic pouch because, for the first time ever, Coach makeup is now a thing. Thanks to a new sure-to-sell-out collab with Sephora Collection, the American heritage brand is debuting a flashy new assortment of beauty must-haves. Think glittery lip glosses, groovy makeup brushes, and collectible eye-to-face palettes in the likeness of Coach's unofficial mascots, Rexy, Sharky, and Uni. "This collection is inspired by Coach's free-spirited attitude, which really comes to life through the colorful and animated packaging, and is grounded in the beauty expertise of Sephora Collection," Brooke Banwart, Vice President & General Manager of Sephora Collection, exclusively tells Refinery29. "Together with Coach, we set out to create a unique collection of wearable essentials that will evoke a sense of confidence and embody the core values of both brands."
Advertisement
As any Coach stan will notice, iconic brand motifs like the brand's animal friends, ladylike tea roses, and hangtag charm feature heavily in the packaging. "We took all of [the brand inspiration] and developed product formulas and shades that were high-quality at an affordable price point, which is what our clients know and love about Sephora Collection," Banwart adds. "We worked closely with Coach to finalize the color palette and align on all details from metal finishes to colored glitter." Prices start at $16 for a pack of soothing eye patches and top out at $68 for the five-piece brush set. Palettes clock in at $38 apiece, and feature cheeky designs like rose-embossed pans, and a fashion-forward color palette that evokes Coach's downtown-cool vibe. Fresh off the heels of a recent collab with Brother Vellies, we hope this is just the beginning of Sephora bringing the world of high-fashion to our beauty routines.
shop 4 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.