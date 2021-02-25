Dr. Pimple Popper Just Launched Her First-Ever Face Mask To Fight Acne

SLMD Skincare, the product line created by beloved TV dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee — also known as Dr. Pimple Popper — just put out its first face mask treatment targeted to treat and prevent.
The new SLMD Clear Out mask was developed, tested, and approved by Dr. Lee, who created a formula rich in sulfur, salicylic acid, and zinc oxide to gently exfoliate and eliminate acne-causing bacteria without over-drying the skin. The mask is suitable for all skin types, but it's especially effective on acne-prone skin — we're looking at you, pandemic-induced stress pimples and maskne.
In her own clinical experience, Dr. Lee says sulfur is a "powerhouse" ingredient for treating acne. "It helps stop the growth of bacteria on the skin's surface while exfoliating and shedding dead skin cells," she explains in a video posted on the SLMD Skincare's website introducing the latest addition to her product line and the label's first-ever face mask.
The mask — available on the SLMD website for $34 — has a thick cream consistency and should be applied to clean skin in an even layer, avoiding the delicate eye area, per Dr. Lee's instructions. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse with warm water, pat dry, and follow up with a serum or moisturizer of your choice. You can repeat the treatment up to two to three times a week, depending on how your skin responds.
While this is the first mask to be released under the SLMD label, the brand does have a full range of products, many targeted towards fighting breakouts and other common conditions like hyperpigmentation and keratosis pilaris. Plus, if Dr. Pimple Popper's viral videos have taught us anything, it's that she's uniquely equipped to solve those chronic, seemingly unsolvable skin issues.
