Everything Leaving Netflix In March 2021

Considering the current state of the world, it’s key to hold on to change and variance wherever we can find it, whether that be changing up the route of our daily walks or finding a new TV show to get lost in.
Luckily, a new month means a new opportunity to switch things up in your Netflix queue. However, as we beckon in the trove of new titles that March has to offer, that means saying goodbye to a handful of TV shows and movies as well.
The biggest blow on the TV side will be to Weeds fans. Seasons 1-7 are leaving the streamer, but that also means that there’s an opportunity to try out a new show with a similar vibe — maybe Good Girls or Orange Is The New Black? All seasons of Rectify and Hunter X Hunter will also be on their way out.
March will also usher out both the Sex And The City: Movie and its sequel, so make sure to spend quality time with Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda while you can (or at least until the upcoming Samantha-less revival). A handful of high-stakes dramas are leaving Netflix, including 1976’s Taxi Driver, 2010’s Inception, and 2017’s Molly’s Game, as well as 2004’s Prince & Me. Yes, having to choose between your medical career and Danish prince love of your life is as high-stakes as it gets, ok?
Ahead are the rest of the shows and films leaving Netflix in March.